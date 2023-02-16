Moonstruck Maple to hold tours for “Mountain State Maple Days”

BROOKS, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’re a fan of the most popular pancake topping, there’s a weekend event coming up you’ll want to check out. This Saturday, a local maple syrup farm will be giving tours of their facility. Moonstruck Maple is a small maple syrup farm in Brooks, West Virginia. Moonstruck got its start in 2017. They will be participating in Mountain State Maple Days. This program allows visitors to see what it takes to tap the sap, taking it from tree to table, turning it into the perfect pairing for pancakes, waffles, and more.

“So, you can come in and you will have pancakes for people, and we have samples of our syrup, we would be giving tours of the facility, so you can see the tanks and the trees and all the lines and how everything works,” says Alisha Segars, Co-Owner of Moonstruck Maple.

These “sweet” tours are set for this Saturday, February 18th from 10:00 am to 4 pm. You don’t have to pre-register to attend. If you miss this event but would still like to visit Moonstruck Maple, their next tour is planned for Saturday, March 18th. More information can be found on their website.

