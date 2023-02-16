Moonstruck Maple to hold tours for “Mountain State Maple Days”

The farm invites people to see where their favorite pancake topping comes from
Moonstruck Maple to hold tours for “Mountain State Maple Days”
Moonstruck Maple to hold tours for “Mountain State Maple Days”(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKS, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’re a fan of the most popular pancake topping, there’s a weekend event coming up you’ll want to check out. This Saturday, a local maple syrup farm will be giving tours of their facility. Moonstruck Maple is a small maple syrup farm in Brooks, West Virginia. Moonstruck got its start in 2017. They will be participating in Mountain State Maple Days. This program allows visitors to see what it takes to tap the sap, taking it from tree to table, turning it into the perfect pairing for pancakes, waffles, and more.

“So, you can come in and you will have pancakes for people, and we have samples of our syrup, we would be giving tours of the facility, so you can see the tanks and the trees and all the lines and how everything works,” says Alisha Segars, Co-Owner of Moonstruck Maple.

These “sweet” tours are set for this Saturday, February 18th from 10:00 am to 4 pm. You don’t have to pre-register to attend. If you miss this event but would still like to visit Moonstruck Maple, their next tour is planned for Saturday, March 18th. More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For most couples, Valentine’s Day involves exchanging gifts and flowers. But one Raleigh County...
Raleigh County couple wins jury trial on Valentine’s Day
Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray said that Peck was hit after attempting to cross the street and...
Pedestrian hit in Princeton over the weekend
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
The chase spanned two counties, in both a vehicle and on foot.
Man in custody after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Some members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are working to regulate the sale of Kratom,...
W.Va. senators consider bill to regulate Kratom, Delta 8, Delta 10

Latest News

“Barn Quilt Workshop” to return to Hammer & Stain Princeton
“Barn Quilt Workshop” to return to Hammer & Stain
Concord University's president joined two other W.Va. university leaders in opposing Senate...
Concord U President, W.Va. public speak on “Campus Carry” bill
Concord U President, W.Va. public speak on “Campus Carry” bill
Concord U President, W.Va. public speak on “Campus Carry” bill
Tazewell Test Center is here to help you get certified and follow your dreams.
The Tazewell Test Center: Getting you certified for your dreams