Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency due to severe thunderstorms

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all of West Virginia’s 55 counties due to heavy rainfall.

Creeks and streams have spilled over and roads are closed in numerous counties due to high water and mudslides.

Flood warnings issued

The latest National Weather Service forecast predicts thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong winds across the majority of the state through late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

Click here to view the State of Emergency

As part of this State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by a proclamation.

First Warning Forecast | Drenching Rains, Spring Rumbles

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For most couples, Valentine’s Day involves exchanging gifts and flowers. But one Raleigh County...
Raleigh County couple wins jury trial on Valentine’s Day
The incident is just after the second tollbooth heading north on I-77 from Beckley.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays to be expected after tractor trailer accident on I-77
An indictment for murder is returned in a nearly decade-old cold case out of Greenbrier County.
Greenbrier County Grand Jury returns murder indictment on nearly decade-old cold case
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Suspect in Summers County murder waives hearing
The chase spanned two counties, in both a vehicle and on foot.
Man in custody after leading police on pursuit through two counties

Latest News

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County and taken to Roanoke
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County and taken to Roanoke
Rev. James Mitchell and Skip Crane are passionate about finding a new purpose for Hotel Thelma.
Bringing a historic hotel back to life
Terry Eugene Michel
Owner of missing dogs charged in relation to their deaths
Ethan Abbott is a student in Wyoming County, W.Va.
Students will wear red clothing to support classmate
WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to Co-Lead lawsuit against EPA
WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to Co-Lead lawsuit against EPA