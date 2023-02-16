Four Golden Knights sign to play college football

By Jon Surratt
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Welch, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mount View Golden Knights had four football players sign to play college football in West Virginia next season.

Jaylen Hall and Jonathan Huff signed to play football in Athens for the Concord Mountain Lions.

Ryan Long signed to play for the Anderson Broaddus Battlers and compete at quarterback.

Chris Goins signed to play at Bethan College for the Bison. Goins said his decision came down to receiving a close to full ride from the Bisons.

