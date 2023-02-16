CAPITOL BEAT: House bill paves way for cost sharing agreements on jail bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A bill that passed through the House Prisons and Jails Committee on Thursday could alleviate some of the financial pressures felt by county leaders on their jail bill.

The measure, championed by Del. Eric Brooks, (R) Raleigh County, would serve as a starting point for cities, municipalities, and counties to engage in cost-sharing discussions related to the daily fee paid to house pre-trial defendants in jail.

Under the bill, counties and municipalities would be able to voluntarily participate in memorandums of understanding that would require municipalities to pay for the first five days of an inmate’s incarceration. It would only apply to a city or municipality officer’s arrest in their own jurisdiction. Additionally, the measure would only apply to municipalities with 10,000 or more people.

“It’s a safety issue for all of us in the county and this is about trying to get that conversation started,” explained Del. Brooks.

While the legislation does not compel municipalities to pay, their participation in the agreement could foster greater county cooperation on other projects deemed a municipality priority. For example, in recent years, leaders with the city of Beckley have offered to engage in cost-sharing discussions with the county on the jail bill in exchange for the county’s participation in a TIF project off of Harper Road. A TIF is a tax incentive zone to allow for investment in infrastructure up front. (The commercial development in South Charleston is an example of a TIF).

In recent years, leaders in Raleigh County have been beleaguered by the rising costs to house inmates. The county’s jail bill accounts for roughly 12 percent of the entire budget. With the other 70 percent designated for schools, that leaves just 18 percent left for their operations and infrastructure investment.

Del. Christopher Toney, (R) Raleigh County, is supportive of efforts to take some of the burden off of the counties. “Most of the arrests come from the municipalities. This just gives the counties an avenue to go to the city with an agreement and say if you’re sending a portion there, the first five days are on you.”

Under current code provisions, counties are required to pay nearly 50 dollars a day per inmate; a rate that is expected to go up to 56 dollars a day on July 1, 2023.

Ultimately, Del. Brooks explained that the measure simply serves as a starting point for a bigger conversation about how the city and county can work together for the greater good.

“This is just a move in that direction to get municipalities to support what the counties are doing.”

The measure heads next to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.

