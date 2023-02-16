Beckley YMCA creates BINGO workout challenge

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Every year, lots of folks make New Year’s resolutions, but sometimes those plans don’t always last. That’s why, this year, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley is making it easy and fun to stay on top of those self-appointed challenges.

Every two months, the facility will release an exercise BINGO card. Once members complete five activities in a row to collect a BINGO, they can turn in their cards and be entered into a prize drawing...

And they may even find a new favorite exercise along the way.

Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia Matt Bishop said this is exactly why he created the challenge in the first place.

“It can get them, you know, involved in the YMCA, meet new friends, get in these classes, and learn that you may be a cyclist and didn’t even know it.”

Some activities on the current BINGO cards are, “Catch a game of noon ball” and “Take a spin class.” Members have until the end of March to turn them in.

This month’s winner will receive a YMCA merchandise prize pack valued at $150.

