“Barn Quilt Workshop” to return to Hammer & Stain

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -This coming Saturday marks the return of a popular workshop at Hammer & Stain in Princeton: Barn Quilts! For those unfamiliar with the medium, barn quilts are painted patterns traditionally displayed on the sides of barns. Hammer & Stain’s workshop allows people to create their own quilt pattern to paint. Those patterns can be displayed with or without a barn. Holley Odle, a Co-Owner of Hammer & Stain, says barn quilts are both a colorful craft and part of the heritage in the area.

“The community started putting barn quilts on their barns or their homes, that way they could see, like, a splash of color here and there, and it would be something for people to look forward to like almost a map to different types of barn quits there were,” says Odle.

Odle says pre-registration is required, but, if you can’t make it, Hammer & Stain plans to hold the workshop monthly during the spring and summer.

