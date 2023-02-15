W.Va. Senate passes funding bill to develop site for Bill Gates-backed battery company

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia’s Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would green light 105 million in taxpayer dollars to support site development in Weirton for a Bill Gates-backed company called Form Energy. The company plans to build the state’s first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton.

According to a release by Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the new battery manufacturing plant is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs and will represent a total investment of up to $760 million.

A bill funding part of the project passed in the House of Delegates last week, 69 to 25, after impassioned debate by delegates in the Southern half of the state. Some argued against the bill on the grounds that taxpayer dollars should not be used to support a billionaire-backed company, especially one that some claim would hurt the coal and natural gas industries.

Delegate Todd Kirby, (R) Raleigh County, was among the 25 delegates who voted against the bill. “Any time you’re giving 290 million to Bill Gates for a green energy plant, it’s not a loan, it’s taxpayer dollars going to billionaires to go to a green energy plant with the stated mission of destroying coal and natural gas.”

Delegate Kirby was citing the 75 million the state has already spent toward infrastructure improvements at the site and an additional 110 million pledged in the next legislative session.

Meanwhile, supports of the bill argue the money would simply be used to make the site ready for investment. The incentive deal requires that the plant be built on 55 acres of state-owned land and that Form Energy pay a market-based lease rate and follow through on its promise to create a hundred new jobs. If these provisions are not met, state support would be withdrawn under the agreement.

The bill is expected to be signed by Governor Justice, who has been a champion of the deal. At the time of Gates’ visit to the state in December, he said “the funds put toward this project are guaranteed, secured, and collateralized through ownership of all land and buildings by the state. The West Virginia Economic Development Authority allocated $75 million toward the purchase of land and the construction of buildings in Weirton this morning. I plan on working with the West Virginia Legislature and our federal partners to obtain an additional $215 million needed to finalize our agreement. Resiliency and reliability of power resources for America will be produced in West Virginia, once again, allowing Weirton to be a national leader of this growing industry.”

