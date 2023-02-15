Widespread rain will move in as we head into late week

A strong frontal system moves in on Thursday
RAIN INTO LATE WEEK
RAIN INTO LATE WEEK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Besides getting a little breezy this evening, we look to stay quiet and mild. Temps tonight will fall into the 40s and 50s, and we’ll likely see increasing cloud cover overnight.

RAIN ON THURSDAY
RAIN ON THURSDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will be moving in the area tomorrow, bringing developing rain by the early morning. Rounds of rain, and even a few t-storms on occasion, we’ll be on and off throughout the day Thursday, lightening up Thursday night. We’ll otherwise be warm and breezy, with above-normal, Spring-like highs again in the mid 60s-low 70s for most. Heavy downpours could cause localized flooding issues into late week.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night, as the front starts to slide out of the area, cooler air will slowly move in. Temps will drop into the 40s late Thursday night-early Friday, and will continue to drop throughout the last day of the work-week. We will be closer to freezing by Friday afternoon.

DRY LIGHT SNOW ON FRIDAY
DRY LIGHT SNOW ON FRIDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Thanks to NW winds carrying moisture up our mountains, a few upslope rain showers will pop-back up Friday AM, followed by a change-over to spotty mountain snow during the afternoon. As of now, accumulations look little to none.

FLAKES ON FRIDAY
FLAKES ON FRIDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

We look to have a fair weekend to follow...with gradually warming temps...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For most couples, Valentine’s Day involves exchanging gifts and flowers. But one Raleigh County...
Raleigh County couple wins jury trial on Valentine’s Day
Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray said that Peck was hit after attempting to cross the street and...
Pedestrian hit in Princeton over the weekend
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
The chase spanned two counties, in both a vehicle and on foot.
Man in custody after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Some members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are working to regulate the sale of Kratom,...
W.Va. senators consider bill to regulate Kratom, Delta 8, Delta 10

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Temperatures today will be very warm, sitting in the 60s.
Dry and windy this afternoon but rain moves in Thursday.
WEDNESDAY
A warm and windy Wednesday is on the way
Full Forecast (2/14)
Full Forecast (2/14)