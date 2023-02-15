Widespread rain will move in as we head into late week

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Besides getting a little breezy this evening, we look to stay quiet and mild. Temps tonight will fall into the 40s and 50s, and we’ll likely see increasing cloud cover overnight.

RAIN ON THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will be moving in the area tomorrow, bringing developing rain by the early morning. Rounds of rain, and even a few t-storms on occasion, we’ll be on and off throughout the day Thursday, lightening up Thursday night. We’ll otherwise be warm and breezy, with above-normal, Spring-like highs again in the mid 60s-low 70s for most. Heavy downpours could cause localized flooding issues into late week.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night, as the front starts to slide out of the area, cooler air will slowly move in. Temps will drop into the 40s late Thursday night-early Friday, and will continue to drop throughout the last day of the work-week. We will be closer to freezing by Friday afternoon.

DRY LIGHT SNOW ON FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Thanks to NW winds carrying moisture up our mountains, a few upslope rain showers will pop-back up Friday AM, followed by a change-over to spotty mountain snow during the afternoon. As of now, accumulations look little to none.

FLAKES ON FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to have a fair weekend to follow...with gradually warming temps...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.