WATCH: Families brawl outside of California courthouse in connection with deadly crash

Emotions ran high outside of a courthouse as the suspect accused in a crash that killed five people made his first court appearance. (KMAX/KVOR, CNN Newsource)
By KMAX/KVOR Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed in to break up more than half a dozen people fighting outside of a courthouse on Tuesday.

Emotions were running high when Cameron Garcia, 28, faced a judge.

He is accused of driving under the influence when an SUV hit a tree on Highway 160, killing five people. Four of them were teenagers.

“He’s very sad and depressed over what has happened. You know, there has been a significant loss of life, family and friends that he was close with,” Garcia’s attorney said.

Garcia faces several charges, including vehicular manslaughter while driving intoxicated. He is also accused of carjacking after the crash.

Family members of Monte Nunn, one of the victims in the crash, said Nunn and Garcia had been friends for years and even lived together.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray said that Peck was hit after attempting to cross the street and...
Pedestrian hit in Princeton over the weekend
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Some members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are working to regulate the sale of Kratom,...
W.Va. senators consider bill to regulate Kratom, Delta 8, Delta 10
Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
The chase spanned two counties, in both a vehicle and on foot.
Man in custody after leading police on pursuit through two counties

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals
Officials continue to say water quality is being closely monitored in the wake of a controlled...
Water quality concerns remain after Ohio train derailment
The Tops grocery store is shown after a mass shooting that claimed 10 lives in May 2022.
Buffalo supermarket gunman removed from court after attempted attack during sentencing
Season 2 of Road Stories premieres Friday on Circle.
Second season of hit animated series 'Road Stories' premieres on Circle this Friday
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
FDA considers making Narcan available without prescription