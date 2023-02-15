Virginia DMV shares Valentine’s Day PSA: “Buckle up!”

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Valentine’s Day is a holiday often associated with love and happiness. However, the Virginia DMV is using the holiday to spread a safety message where life and death hang in the balance. It’s a public service announcement to encourage seat belt use. The video starts with asking what kind of flowers one would prefer for Valentine’s Day: a romantic bouquet of roses or wreath of flowers for a funeral? Then the PSA reminds people to buckle up.

John Saunders, the Director of the DMV’s Virginia Highway Safety Office says this is an effective way to convey the message because it grabs people’ attention, adding they’re more inclined to take note of the reminder that driving without a seatbelt can have deadly consequences, not just for the drivers, but for the passengers as well.

You have to get a mindset that... when I’m behind the wheel of the car, you know... it’s not only just about me; we’re all in this thing together, and really, I want to ensure... that my family doesn’t have to look on this Valentine’s Day or any day as a tragic day because I did not make a right choice,” says Saunders.

Saunders adds, around fifty percent of the people who die in car crashes are not wearing seatbelts. The hope is the message can lower those numbers in Virginia.

