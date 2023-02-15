Trial date set for man accused of murdering Fayette County teen

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A trial date is set for a man accused in the slaying of a Fayette County teen in 2020.

Steven Lawson will go to trial in Summers County on June 5, 2023, for the murder of 17-year-old Azareyiah Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Summers County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has confirmed.

A woman charged as an accomplice in the murder of the Fayette County teen previously entered a guilty plea in August of 2022.

Lawson and Jaleesa Bass were arrested in Georgia in December of 2020, after State Police found the body of Mitchell out of the state.

Lawson was charged with First Degree Murder, Concealment of a Dead Body, and Conspiracy to Conceal a Dead Body. Bass pleaded guilty to Accessory After the Fact of Murder, Concealment of a Dead Body, and Conspiracy to Conceal a Dead Body.

State Police investigated the case.

