The Tazewell Test Center: Getting you certified for your dreams

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Sometimes following your dreams means getting a certification, and when that’s the case you can put it to the Tazewell Test Center.

The center is a test monitoring service for a wide variety of exams including real estate and teaching certifications. Prior to the business opening its doors, those in need of testing would have to drive more than 100 miles for their exams.

“The people that come here were actually used to going to Johnson City, Roanoke and Beckley. The money was actually leaving the county and we need that money right here so there are all kinds of reasons that its positive to have this service here,” said Tazewell Test Center Owner Etheloma Renee Perkins.

The service Perkins provides allows people to get certified for their next steps in life.

“It feels good when people come in and pass their exams. They’re ready to move on to those new life experiences. A lot of time it includes a new promotion for people,” Perkins said.

For one Tazewell couple it meant opening their dream coffee shop.

“We wouldn’t have been able to open our doors had she not had the center open to get our qualifications done. Renee was really accommodating with what hours we needed,” said Jen Spain, co-owner of Dragon’s Coffee in Tazewell.

The Spains received food handling certification through the center. Thanks to a $10,000 seed capital matching grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Perkins hopes to expand the center’s offerings to include finger printing and proctoring for regional colleges.

“I think she has the same love of Tazewell. We’re just glad to be here and we’re glad Renee is here too,” said Ron Spain other co-owner of Dragon’s Coffee.

To learn more about the Tazewell Test Center- visit their website here. They are located at 165 Chamber Drive in Tazewell, VA.

