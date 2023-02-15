Tazewell County church’s “Mission of Hope” gives to community

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) -In Tazewell County, a church plans to give back to the community. The Baptist Valley Assembly of God in Cedar Bluff will hold their monthly “Mission of Hope” this coming Saturday. Their distribution event will get started at 9:00 am and will wrap up around 2:00 in the afternoon. Organizers say everyone is welcome as the church will distribute free food and clothing.

“We’ve come to serve our community, and they come in and... we have clothes, we have some food boxes, different things that the community needs. We try to serve their needs, but as they come in, we also try to handle hope as well,” says Jonathan Rose, staff pastor for the church.

Rose adds, the church relies on donations to supply their Mission of Hope. They welcome any donations of food, clothing, or time.

