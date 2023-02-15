Suspect in Summers County murder waives hearing

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man charged in the death of a man in Summers County has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Kaine Durham of Beckley was charged with the murder of Stephen James Stephens on January 21st.

According to the complaint, officers were originally called to Streeter Creek in Summers County on that day regarding a man with a gunshot wound.

Through their investigation, State Police learned of an earlier altercation at the Dawg-Gone Pet Salon in Beckley. The complaint said Kaine Durham and Brian Bolon were at the Dawg-Gone Pet Salon on City Avenue in Beckley for “a possible staged robbery” on Friday morning. The complaint said two people showed up, Melanie Hussain and Stephen James Stephens (the victim) and were attacked by both Durham and Bolen. See prior reporting here: Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County (wvva.com)

In the course of the fight at the pet shop, the complaint said Stephens was stabbed and had his hands bound. It said Durham then drove Stephens to a location near Streeter Creek in Summers County, where Stephens was stabbed and shot to death.

Bolon is also listed as deceased in the complaint, but no cause of death is listed.

Durham stands charged with First Degree Murder in Summers County and is being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond.

The West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

