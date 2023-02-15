Summers County Sheriff’s Office determines no imminent threat at high school

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Sheriff’s Office confirms it responded to a call of a bomb threat at Summers County High School.

No imminent threat was found at the school according the the sheriff’s office on its Facebook page.

Deputies are asking parents who are coming to pick up their children, “please do not cross the railroad tracks at this time. We are still in the school exhausting all methods to support our determination to ensure the safety of the students and staff.”

According to the post, all students and staff have evacuated the premises and have been bused to Lifeline Church in Hinton

