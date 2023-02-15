Students deliver Valentine’s Day cards

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) A local assisted living facility in Princeton received some special visitors on Valentine’s Day. Fifth grade students from Brushfork Elementary School visited The Havens. Those at the school wanted to do something for random acts of kindness week so they decided to visit residents at The Havens.

They also dropped off Valentine’s cards for them. Staff say they encourage visits this this one, because the residents always look forward to seeing young peopole.

“A lot of our residents, their families live out of town so seeing the children come into our building and visit really helps with the holiday season. Any holiday season, they love to have visitors,” said Lisa Dicker, director marketing at The Havens.

One fifth grade students says she really enjoys helping others as well.

“I just wanted to come, because I like giving a lot of joy to people and I like to just be nice to people. It really makes me happy,” said Amaris Jessup, a fifth grade students at Brushfork Elementary.

The students hope the visit made The Havens’ residents day a bit brighter.

