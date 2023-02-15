Raleigh County couple wins jury trial on Valentine’s Day

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For most couples, Valentine’s Day involves exchanging gifts and flowers. But one Raleigh County couple had some rather unique plans on Tuesday -- serving up justice.

Josh and Lindsey Thompson are a married couple who both happen to be Raleigh County prosecutors. On Tuesday, they both went to trial in the case of Corbett Carter, a Raleigh County man who fled from police after cutting off his home confinement bracelet. Carter had been on bond at the time on a First-Degree Robbery charge.

After trying the case on Valentine’s Day, both prosecutors secured a ‘guilty’ verdict in less than 30 minutes.

As to their secret to success, Josh Thompson said “we know what each other is thinking, maybe that’s the husband and wife thing. But Lindsey is a great attorney.”

Lindsey Thompson added “I try to let him know if he’s left out something or he needs to cover, I make sure he’s aware of that and I think it worked out well.”

Josh Thompson credited additional hires in the office to their being able to try more jury trials.

“In the last few years, as we’ve brought more people on, we’ve been able to take a more aggressive stance. If the defendants in Raleigh County don’t want to take a favorable plea agreement, we have the time now to go to trial and that’s what happened on Tuesday.”

The prosecutors were assisted in the case by Cpl. Pat Vance with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.

