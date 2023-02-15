Oak Hill man sentenced to six years in prison for drug distribution

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An Oak Hill man--David Browning--has been sentenced to six years in prison and five years supervised release following the distribution of 6.79 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at his home in January of this year.

This conviction follows browning being on supervised release for a 2010 conviction of aiding and abetting in the distribution of oxycodone.

According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson’s office they credit the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Oak Hill Police Department’s investigation for the conviction and sentencing.

