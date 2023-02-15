Man in custody after leading police on pursuit through two counties

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office, Tramaine Burks, 32, was taken into custody following a police pursuit that spanned two counties and shifted from vehicular to an on-foot pursuit. It happened Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to that press release, officers assisted in the pursuit of Burks after the initial chase began in Wyoming County in a vehicle that entered Raleigh County before turning and fleeing back into Wyoming County.

Eventually, Burks fled on foot after wrecking his vehicle, before eventually being spotted early in the morning of Monday Feb. 13, walking along Lester Highway.

He was charged with fleeing on foot as well as fleeing with reckless indifference in Raleigh County.

He is currently in custody in Raleigh County.

