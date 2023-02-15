Greenbrier County Grand Jury returns murder indictment on nearly decade-old cold case

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - An indictment for murder was returned on Tuesday in a nearly decade-old cold case out of Greenbrier County. The grand jury returned the indictment on Ronald Ray McMillion of Renick, 71, for the murder of Dee Ann Keene in 2014.

According to the Southern Regional Jail website, McMillion was booked in their facility on Tuesday with no bond listed.

On Wednesday, WVVA News obtained a copy of the indictment which read that the charge stems from a killing around February 28th of 2014.

According to prior media reports, Keene was last seen at McMillion’s home on Leonard Long Road near Renick. Right now, there is no word yet on whether Keene’s remains have been located.

WVVA News has reached out to Greenbrier County Prosecutor Patrick Via to find out if any additional information will be released on the case.

State Police handled the investigation.

