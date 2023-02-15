Ford halts production of electric F-150 trucks

Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.
Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.(Source: Ford/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is pausing production of its top-selling electric F-150 ‘Lightning’ trucks due to possible battery problems.

On Tuesday, Ford said the battery-related issue was discovered during pre-delivery inspections.

The company did not provide details about the potential battery problem, but Ford said the production stop does not affect trucks already on the market.

The company has sold 18,000 lightning pickups since the spring of 2022.

There’s no word on when production will resume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray said that Peck was hit after attempting to cross the street and...
Pedestrian hit in Princeton over the weekend
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Some members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are working to regulate the sale of Kratom,...
W.Va. senators consider bill to regulate Kratom, Delta 8, Delta 10
Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
The chase spanned two counties, in both a vehicle and on foot.
Man in custody after leading police on pursuit through two counties

Latest News

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
FDA considers making opioid antidote available without prescription
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
Buffalo supermarket shooter gets life sentence
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley kicks off her GOP campaign for White House
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim