Dry and windy this afternoon but rain moves in Thursday.

The dry conditions and winds this afternoon could make burning dangerous.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
This morning we are looking at some rain, though it will be coming to an end by lunchtime. Temperatures today already starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Today we will be seeing temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 60s. Might even see some 70-degree temperatures on board today. It will definitely feel like a spring day today, take advantage of it if you can. Be wary however, as the risk of wildfires is a little higher than normal due to the strong winds. This evening the rain will return as we have a very strong system moving into the area.

Temperatures today will be very warm, sitting in the 60s.
This system approaching will bring the chance for some heavy rainfall.
By Thursday morning we will be seeing very heavy rainfall due to this system. The western parts of our area are under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, so some isolated flooding is possible, especially in low lying areas and locations with poor drainage.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the day on Thursday.
We could also see some rumbles of thunder Thursday. The strongest risk for severe weather is just off to our west, so it is possible we could see some stronger storms popping up in our area. Stay weather aware Thursday.

We could see some thunderstorms on Thursday.
Temperatures on Thursday will continue to be warm through the day, but as the cold front moves through by the evening, we’ll see temperatures begin to dip back down to seasonal levels. After that, high pressure will become dominant, allowing colder air to flow in from the north. As a result of that, we could see some snow showers on Friday, but we’ll be too warm to see any accumulation. After that we look to dry up by the weekend.

Snow showers are possible Friday as we see colder air moving in.
