Concord U President, W.Va. public speak on “Campus Carry” bill

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, W.Va.’s House of Delegates heard from residents on Senate Bill 10, with the vast majority speaking out against the proposed “Campus Carry” legislation.

In a public hearing, numerous West Virginians shared their thoughts on the bill.

“There is absolutely no evidence to show that policies like this prevent mass shootings,” said activist Robert Avsec.

“This is for concealed carry permit holders only. These are not random students. To get a concealed carry permit in West Virginia requires both a mental and criminal background check at both the state and federal level,” said Zachary Campbell of West Virginia’s Citizens Defense League.

“What I do know is they’re going to increase accidental discharges because the students and the other people there are not trained in the same way that the military and law enforcement are, as well as suicides,” said Dr. Chris White, a former marine and current college professor.

For at least three universities in the state however, including Mercer County’s Concord University, the risk appears to outweigh any rewards.

“We’ve just come out of COVID,” said Dr. Kendra Boggess, President of Concord University. “We have many young people who have mental health issues, and this doesn’t make it safer for them. We worry about suicides. We worry about, mainly their safety.”

Boggess joined the presidents of W.Va. State and Shepherd Universities in formally opposing the legislation -- and while Boggess said safety is her top concern, she added that funding could be an issue as well.

“We want to make sure that we have gun safes, that it’s stated in the law that we would have them, and those are expensive, and having a wand to, you know, when people walk into an athletic event we don’t have wands, we don’t have metal detectors,” said Boggess.

Concord’s Chief of Police noted the university plans to restrict firearms at big events like football games, should the bill become law.

