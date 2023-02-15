Bluefield’s Little League in need of volunteers and players

Bluefield Area Little League
Bluefield Area Little League(Scott Smith)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, West Virginia’s Area Little League is hoping to get more players and volunteers for their upcoming season. Right now the league’s president says they are still in need of 25 more volunteers but will take as many as they can get.

He adds that they only have 36 kids registered but they need much more. Typically they have between 150 and 175 players a year. Any child between the ages of 4 to 12 can play. Registration is only $60 and is open now through March 18.

All volunteers must go through a national back ground check to be eligible for any position. The little league is a 501(c)(3), meaning they are considered a charitable organization.

“We do work closely through some other ways to cover registration fees for kids that their parents can not afford the cost of registration which is $60 per child. If you have additional siblings that you are registering those are $45 each,” said Bluefield Area Little League President, Scott Smith.

Smith says they are also looking for sponsors of the little league. He says they offer a few options for banners each year.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor, volunteer or registering their child can get more information here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For most couples, Valentine’s Day involves exchanging gifts and flowers. But one Raleigh County...
Raleigh County couple wins jury trial on Valentine’s Day
Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray said that Peck was hit after attempting to cross the street and...
Pedestrian hit in Princeton over the weekend
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
The chase spanned two counties, in both a vehicle and on foot.
Man in custody after leading police on pursuit through two counties
Some members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are working to regulate the sale of Kratom,...
W.Va. senators consider bill to regulate Kratom, Delta 8, Delta 10

Latest News

West Virginia’s Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would green light 105 million in...
W.Va. Senate passes funding bill to develop site for Bill Gates-backed battery company
After water line breaks left more than 10,000 Raleigh County customers without water after...
After water crisis, Raleigh County releases report on corrective actions
A trial date is set for a man accused in the slaying of a Fayette County teen in 2020.
Trial date set for man accused of murdering Fayette County teen
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Suspect in Summers County murder waives hearing