Bluefield’s Little League in need of volunteers and players

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, West Virginia’s Area Little League is hoping to get more players and volunteers for their upcoming season. Right now the league’s president says they are still in need of 25 more volunteers but will take as many as they can get.

He adds that they only have 36 kids registered but they need much more. Typically they have between 150 and 175 players a year. Any child between the ages of 4 to 12 can play. Registration is only $60 and is open now through March 18.

All volunteers must go through a national back ground check to be eligible for any position. The little league is a 501(c)(3), meaning they are considered a charitable organization.

“We do work closely through some other ways to cover registration fees for kids that their parents can not afford the cost of registration which is $60 per child. If you have additional siblings that you are registering those are $45 each,” said Bluefield Area Little League President, Scott Smith.

Smith says they are also looking for sponsors of the little league. He says they offer a few options for banners each year.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor, volunteer or registering their child can get more information here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.