Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center to hold 5th annual “Push-Pull” Competition

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center is gearing up for their fifth annual Push-Pull Competition. This weightlifting event is a memorial lift for Tony Webster and Jack Spencer, two champion weightlifters who used to live and lift in the area. The competition is set to be held on February 25th at 10 am. There are several categories based on age and weight categories. A fitness instructor at the “Fit-Rec” says positive feedback from lifters in previous years from lifters is what fuels the return of this event.

“...everybody wants everyone to do well. So, the hype of the day... it’s going to help with the adrenaline so it’s going to help you lift heavier. So that’s exciting, especially when you’re a lifter and you’re trying to do more. When you get around people that are likeminded, it does fantastic things for how you lift,” says Melanie Hosier, Fitness Instructor.

Hosier says people interested in competing should reach out to the Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center for more information.

