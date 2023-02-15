After water crisis, Raleigh County releases report on corrective actions


By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After water line breaks left more than 10,000 residents in Raleigh County without water after Christmas, new details are being released about the plan in place to avert another disaster.

Raleigh County’s 911 Center released its after-action report on Tuesday following a meeting with key stakeholders last month.

One of the biggest areas of improvement identified in the report was the three-day delay between the time Beckley Water customers started experiencing shortages to the time the 911 Center and Raleigh County public service districts were notified.

According to 911 Director John Zilinski, that was a critical time period in which a lot of water was lost due to unrecognized leaks. With Beckley Water serving public service districts across the county, the low water levels in Beckley led to tanks being drained in large sections of the county.

“From the notifying from Beckley Water to other PSDs so they can put something out to the media to conserve water. Then, it boiled down to communicating with the public what conserving water means.”

Some of the corrective actions listed in the report included a recommendation for public information officers for all of the affected agencies, two daily briefings instead of one, and periodic practice drills to improve coordination and response.

As for the highlights in the report, Zilinski said the water distribution efforts did go very well, with the 911 Center coordinating the distribution of more than a hundred pallets of water to affected residents.

Zilinski said the study also highlighted the need for additional water buffalos moving forward.

