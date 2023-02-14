YMCA of Southern West Virginia works to battle lifeguard shortage

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is working harder than ever to secure lifeguards amidst a national shortage.

In this effort, this year, the Y has ramped up its number of Red Cross lifeguard classes.

Participants are required to pass a prerequisite test by swimming 300 continuous yards while demonstrating proper breathing, treading water for 120 seconds using only their legs, and more. Following the prerequisite test, participants will take a three-day course to receive the Red Cross training. They will also be certified in CPR, First Aid and AED training.

By starting earlier in the year, Matt Bishop, Chief Operating Officer for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, says it allows more people to get interested before the swimming season takes off.

The next lifeguard training and certification class will be held on Feb. 24. The deadline for that class is Feb 18. and currently there are only four spots left.

Bishop says these classes will be held once a month up until May.

Additionally, this summer, the Y will offer a junior lifeguard program. This means kids who aren’t quite 15, the required age to lifeguard, can see what they’ll need to do to become one.

“We’ve all struggled,” Bishop said of the ongoing lifeguard situation. “It’s a nationwide shortage. The YMCA has tried to address it. I think the Red Cross has tried to address it. We’re just...trying to get the word out there, getting in here and getting people ready to go.”

To help secure lifeguards, the Y learned on Tuesday that the Carter Family Foundation is pitching in as well. The foundation has pledged to put $100 toward a certain number of certification tests, as long as the student passes.

This test is usually $250.

In tandem with the Carter Family Foundation’s help, the Y also has incentives for lifeguards willing to work at the Y following certification.

Visit www.ymcaswv.org to find additional information on the lifeguard certification class, employment opportunities, and more.

