YMCA of Southern West Virginia works to battle lifeguard shortage

YMCA of Southern West Virginia
YMCA of Southern West Virginia(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is working harder than ever to secure lifeguards amidst a national shortage.

In this effort, this year, the Y has ramped up its number of Red Cross lifeguard classes.

Participants are required to pass a prerequisite test by swimming 300 continuous yards while demonstrating proper breathing, treading water for 120 seconds using only their legs, and more. Following the prerequisite test, participants will take a three-day course to receive the Red Cross training. They will also be certified in CPR, First Aid and AED training.

By starting earlier in the year, Matt Bishop, Chief Operating Officer for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, says it allows more people to get interested before the swimming season takes off.

The next lifeguard training and certification class will be held on Feb. 24. The deadline for that class is Feb 18. and currently there are only four spots left.

Bishop says these classes will be held once a month up until May.

Additionally, this summer, the Y will offer a junior lifeguard program. This means kids who aren’t quite 15, the required age to lifeguard, can see what they’ll need to do to become one.

“We’ve all struggled,” Bishop said of the ongoing lifeguard situation. “It’s a nationwide shortage. The YMCA has tried to address it. I think the Red Cross has tried to address it. We’re just...trying to get the word out there, getting in here and getting people ready to go.”

To help secure lifeguards, the Y learned on Tuesday that the Carter Family Foundation is pitching in as well. The foundation has pledged to put $100 toward a certain number of certification tests, as long as the student passes.

This test is usually $250.

In tandem with the Carter Family Foundation’s help, the Y also has incentives for lifeguards willing to work at the Y following certification.

Visit www.ymcaswv.org to find additional information on the lifeguard certification class, employment opportunities, and more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase
An investigation is under way after a pedestrian was involved in a deadly accident over the...
Pedestrian hit in Princeton over the weekend
Snowy road generic
Snowy conditions lead to multiple reported crashes in Mercer, Tazewell Counties

Latest News

Share the love and register to be an organ donor.
National Donor Day: Share the love and save a life
Animationland
Animationland makes stop at Youth Museum at Southern West Virginia
HSRC fundraiser
Humane Society of Raleigh County holds Valentine’s Day fundraiser
What's on your plate?
Bluefield State University has “Love Yourself” health event