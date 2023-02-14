We are heating up this Valentine’s Day

We are starting off in the 30s this morning, but temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low/mid 60s this afternoon. Winds will start to pick up and clouds will increase throughout the day as a weak cold front approaches our region.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out. We’ll stay windy overnight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A gorgeous day is expected for Wednesday. We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain will push back into the region on Thursday as a cold front swings through. That rain could be heavy at times so localized flooding could become a concern. Temperatures will stay mild in the 60s for most.

Temperatures will plummet behind that front on Friday. We’ll stay in the 30s for most of the day with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest and may allow for some light upslope snow showers for the higher elevations. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

