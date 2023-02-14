A warm and windy Wednesday is on the way

Temps will be well-above average into midweek
WEDNESDAY
WEDNESDAY(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

A weak frontal system will approach us tonight, bringing increasing winds and clouds. We’ll be warm for this time of year overnight, with lows in the 40s and low 50s. A few isolated showers look to pop up overnight-early Wednesday as well, but not everyone will see rain.

MILD WEDNESDAY
MILD WEDNESDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry out Wednesday, and see more sunshine by the afternoon. High temps will be well-above normal and Spring-like, topping off in the 60s and even low 70s for some. We’ll be windy at times, with gusts occasionally over 30 MPH. With warm, dry, and windy conditions, BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED, as an elevated fire danger will be present.

Wednesday night, cloud cover will build back in again, and we’ll stay windy. Lows will be mild still, falling into the 40s and 50s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

A stronger frontal system will bring widespread and heavier rainfall through the day on Thursday, followed by a sharp temp drop and a few snow showers late Thursday night-early Friday.

COOLER TEMPS TO END THE WEEK
COOLER TEMPS TO END THE WEEK(WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

