Princeton Public Library to hold “Scribblers of the Library” writing group

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’ve thought about taking up writing, this group may be for you. Tuesday at the Princeton Public Library will be the first meeting of the “Scribblers of the Library.” This writing group lets writers of all skill levels share ideas and get advice. Laura Buchanan, the Interim Director of the library says what sets Scribblers apart from previous writing groups at the library is its focus on making meetings educational.

“I’m hoping to allow it to be a moment where they can both share their works, it can be anything from poetry to memoirs to fiction writing but I also want to add an educational aspect to it so, like, for tomorrow night’s meeting... we’re going to focus on character development,” says Buchanan.

If you are interested in joining the Scribblers of the Library, meetings will be held bimonthly. The first one is set to begin 5:00 pm Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.