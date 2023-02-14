Princeton Public Library to hold “Scribblers of the Library” writing group

The group welcomes works of all kinds and writers of all skill levels.
Princeton Public Library to hold “Scribblers of the Library” writing group
Princeton Public Library to hold “Scribblers of the Library” writing group(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’ve thought about taking up writing, this group may be for you. Tuesday at the Princeton Public Library will be the first meeting of the “Scribblers of the Library.” This writing group lets writers of all skill levels share ideas and get advice. Laura Buchanan, the Interim Director of the library says what sets Scribblers apart from previous writing groups at the library is its focus on making meetings educational.

“I’m hoping to allow it to be a moment where they can both share their works, it can be anything from poetry to memoirs to fiction writing but I also want to add an educational aspect to it so, like, for tomorrow night’s meeting... we’re going to focus on character development,” says Buchanan.

If you are interested in joining the Scribblers of the Library, meetings will be held bimonthly. The first one is set to begin 5:00 pm Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Snowy road generic
Snowy conditions lead to multiple reported crashes in Mercer, Tazewell Counties
Ethan Howard
Bluefield native helps secure Grammy award
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays

Latest News

Princeton Primary School students make Valentine’s cards for PHCC residents
Princeton Primary School students make Valentine’s cards for PHCC residents
An investigation is under way after a pedestrian was involved in a deadly accident over the...
Pedestrian hit in Princeton over the weekend
Mr. Sparky of Southern West Virginia can help with needs inside your home, including installing...
Mr. Sparky Spotlight: the importance of surge protectors
Feb. 14 is National Donor Day.
National Donor Day: giving the gift of life