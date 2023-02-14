Princeton Primary School students make Valentine’s cards for PHCC residents

“this is a way of reminding them that they are loved and appreciated”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Monday, three hundred Valentine’s Day cards were distributed to the residents of the Princeton Health Care Center. Princeton Primary school students made these cards and filled them with messages of love (and lots of stickers as well). Sgt. Melissa White, A Rotary member who delivered the cards says, the construction paper contains powerful words of inspiration for the residents, some of which are written in crayon.

“...Since they can’t be out and about with their families and friends here this time of year can often be very difficult for them, and so this is a way of reminding them that they are loved and appreciated by those around them, says Sgt. White.

“It means a whole lot to me to get things from these little kids. We enjoy it and we all do,” says Ann Howington, a Princeton Health Care Center resident.

White adds, this is Rotary’s second year delivering Valentine’s cards from students to these residents, but they are already planning to continue the tradition next year.

