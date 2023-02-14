Pedestrian hit in Princeton over the weekend

An investigation into the incident is currently underway
According to Princeton's Police Chief Tim Gray, the department is investigating the incident and there are no additional details available at this time
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Sunday February 12, a male pedestrian was involved in a deadly incident near the intersection of Thorn Street and Wickham.

According to Princeton’s Police Chief Tim Gray, the department is investigating the incident and there are no additional details available at this time as it’s an ongoing investigation.

Chief Gray was able to confirm that the pedestrian did die as a result of the incident.

WVVA will continue to follow this investigation and will update the public as more information becomes available to us.

