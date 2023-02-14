Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose

Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

The company hasn’t developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase
An investigation is under way after a pedestrian was involved in a deadly accident over the...
Pedestrian hit in Princeton over the weekend
Snowy road generic
Snowy conditions lead to multiple reported crashes in Mercer, Tazewell Counties

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
Legislation moving through House and Senate aim to help state’s youngest learners
More details about the mass shooting suspect are being uncovered.
3 dead, 5 critically injured in campus mass shooting
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign,’ US says
This owl was rescued by a teacher and the principal of Bluewell Elementary last Tuesday.
Owl rescued by educators at Bluewell Elementary.