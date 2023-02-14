National Donor Day: Share the love and save a life

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - More than 100,000 people are on the list awaiting organ transplants that may save their lives. With a little over 20,000 donors last year- the supply does not meet the demand. CORE reports 17 people die daily while waiting for the transplant that could save them.

WVVA’s own Martin Staunton whose 48 year old wife Teresa passed away suddenly in 2012- had his own experience with the organ donation process and CORE. He says that more than 400 people benefitted from her gift, including a blind man whose sight was restored by the donation.

“I like the idea of that. A part of her actually still lives and helps others. Before that I was not an organ donor. But after that- I followed her example,” Staunton said.

A Princeton resident- whose 10 year old daughter Macy has been on the kidney transplant list since last November - tells WVVA about what it feels like to wait for the call that could save Macy’s life.

“There’s a lot of excitement to be able to know that Macy is near the top of that lIst. But there is also a lot of fear and anxiety because you just never know. You have to be near a phone and ready at all times to go,” Nola Yamamoto said.

And time works against people who are on the transplant list, so they stand ready to answer the call when and if it comes.

“We learned pretty quickly that you need to have a bag already packed and a car full of gas to be ready to go. Because when you get the phone call you only have a few minutes to decide if you want this organ or not, “ Yamamoto said.

If you would like to leave a living legacy and help save someone’s life, those at core say its an easy process.

“It is quite simple to sign up to be an organ donor. You can sign up when you go and get your driver’s license. Or when you go to get your hunting and fishing license. Or also you can pick up your phone you don’t even have to leave your home. Go to DLWV.org.” said Cheryl King, Director of Communications for CORE WV.

If you have type O blood you may be a living kidney candidate for Macy Yamamoto. Please contact the living Donor Program at Ohio State University at livingdonor@osumc.edu or call 614-293-6724 to learn more.

