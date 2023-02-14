January’s Teacher Feature Winner: Travis Roberts

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Travis Roberts has taught intellectually disabled students at Dudley Primary School for six years. Before teaching here, he spent 24 years in the classroom at Graham Intermediate. Roberts hasn’t always worked with children. Roberts says worked with adults before making the switch. The common denominator: Roberts says all of his students teach him something.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve learned a lot from the men and women that I teach, from the children that I teach. It’s been a great experience because they have to work harder than you and I. We have to work hard every day and I have just a really good set of people here,” said Roberts

Roberts says he wouldn’t be able to teach and help the children in his class if it weren’t for the supporting cast around him. A student’s mother nominated Roberts because he helped her son overcome a fear of the school bus. Roberts says his students mean the world to him.

“All the kids are attached to me because I’m a big kid. You know one of the best tools for teaching is to act silly. I’m a giant and I have a deep voice and I’m not the prettiest thing in the world. So sometimes the kids are intimidated by that but with the kids in my classroom, they never are,” said Roberts.

The school’s principal has worked with Roberts for years. She says the accolades he’s receiving are well-deserved.

“I think it’s wonderful that I have a special needs teacher that is nominated for the teacher feature. A lot of times they don’t recognition that they deserve,” said Susan Maupin.

Roberts’ passion for his students and his modesty, namely crediting his co-workers for his success in the classroom are just two of the many reasons he’s January’s Winner for WVVA and Cole Chevy’s Teacher Feature.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.