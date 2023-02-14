Humane Society of Raleigh County holds Valentine’s Day fundraiser

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - When most of us hear the words “Valentine’s Day,” our thoughts probably go to a spouse, partner, friend or another loved one. This year, the Humane Society of Raleigh County is encouraging the local community to also show love to those four-legged members of society.

Throughout the month of February, the shelter is hosting a “Shelter Pets Sweethearts” fundraiser. For $4 you can purchase a paw print and send love to your own pet or one waiting to be adopted.

“It’s Valentine’s Day and not everyone thinks of their animals as their Valentine, but they are,” said HSRC’s Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Hannah Cottle. “I love my pets just as much, if not more as much as I love some people, and I’m sure everyone to some extent feels the same way.”

Paw Prints can be picked up at both Pet Supplies Plus and PetSmart in Beckley. Proceeds will go toward the upkeep of the Humane Society’s facility, as well as help cover the cost of food and vet visits.

In addition to this opportunity, the shelter is currently offering several other fundraisers until the end of the month. Visit Humane Society of Raleigh County on Facebook or hsrcwv.org to learn more.

