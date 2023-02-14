Free event preview: two bands performing at a community college

Two bands will perform on Sat. Feb. 18 on WCC’s campus.
The event will be held Sat. Feb. 18 at the college.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is a free performance happening at Wytheville Community College (WCC) in Wytheville, Va. on Sat. Feb. 18. It’s part of WCC’s monthly jamboree. February’s event will feature two bands: Gap Civil and Bad Ridge.

“Gap Civil is an old-time, country, bluegrass, Americana, and gospel band that honors mountain traditions and music. Formed in 2017 and based in Sparta, NC, Gap Civil features Todd Hiatt on guitar, Chris Johnson on banjo and bass, Lucas Pasley on fiddle and vocals, Kyle Dean Smith on bass and lead guitar.

Bad Ridge is a Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee hard-driving bluegrass band that is deeply rooted in tradition. The band consists of Jamie Stacy on bass and lead vocals, Michael Mullins on banjo, Matt Stacy on mandolin, and Josh Raines on guitar. Bad Ridge has won multiple bluegrass band competitions along with many individual competitions all over Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee,” according to WCC.

Where will the jamboree be held?

The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus located at 1000 East Main Street in Wytheville.

When are the performances?

Bad Ridge will perform at 7 p.m., and Gap Civil will perform at 8 p.m. on Sat. Feb. 18.

More information:

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help defray the travel expenses of the bands.

Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Barred Owl Bluewell
