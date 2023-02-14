CAPITOL BEAT: Legislation moving through House and Senate aim to help state’s youngest learners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Major changes could be ahead to help West Virginia school children between grades Kindergarten and third grade. A bill that passed the Senate by a unanimous vote on Tuesday aims to make sure those students can read, write, and are fluent in math. Under the Senate’s legislation, students who are not meeting certain benchmarks by third grade would be held back.

The Senate’s ‘Third Grade Success Act’ instructs teachers to rollout new learning methods aimed at helping the state’s youngest learners. It also includes a learning strategy called ‘the science of reading,’ focusing on phonics, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension.

Sen. Amy Grady, who also works as a school teacher, is the bill’s sponsor. “It establishes an approved list of screeners and benchmark assessments in English, Language Arts, and Mathematics in grades K-3. It also adds an approved list of dyslexia screeners.”

In an interview with Sen. Grady earlier in the session, she cited studies showing students who are not reading at a grade level by third grade have a difficult time ever catching up.

According to Senator Grady, the idea is to catch struggling students earlier and give them the tools they need to catch up. “The bill also requires each county board to adopt high quality instructional materials, that county boards provide in service training for K-3 teachers, aides, and interventionists.”

The bill compliments another measure moving through the House of Delegates that also puts a focus on lifting up younger students. Speaker Roger Hanshaw has a bill that would put classroom aides in those same grades to make sure students are meeting certain learning benchmarks.

Del. Christopher Toney, (R) Raleigh County, plans to vote in favor of the measure. “We’ve made it very clear we want aides in first, second, and third. We’re looking at starting in third grade and moving backwards to make sure we’re helping students at that time.”

With the additional one-on-one help, both plans aim to give students in the state the best possible start by ensuring every student by third grade has the same foundation to succeed.

The bill be considered by the House of Delegates next.

