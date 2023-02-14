Bluefield steals game from Beckley after late Gore layup

Beavers win 53-49
By Josh Widman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield and Beckley battled for 32 minutes and this game came down to that 32nd minute.

Beckley took a 49-48 lead on an Elijah Redfern layup.

The Flying Eagles just needed to take care of the ball and make free throws. Instead, the Beavers forced an errant pass and Kam’Ron Gore converted a three-point play to give Bluefield a 51-49 lead.

The Beavers went on to win 53-49 and sweep the season series with the Flying Eagles.

Redfern scored a game-high 20 points. Gore led Bluefield with 17 points.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Kendi Dye becomes the first ever female Southwest District Champion
Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield
Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase
Snowy road generic
Snowy conditions lead to multiple reported crashes in Mercer, Tazewell Counties
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays

Latest News

BSU vs. Concord
Concord sweeps doubleheader with Bluefield State
Pikeview vs. Bluefield
Pikeview survives late Bluefield rally to sweep season series
Beckley vs. Bluefield
Beckley vs. Bluefield boys basketball
Pikeview vs. Bluefield
Pikeview vs. Bluefield girls basketball