Bluefield steals game from Beckley after late Gore layup

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield and Beckley battled for 32 minutes and this game came down to that 32nd minute.

Beckley took a 49-48 lead on an Elijah Redfern layup.

The Flying Eagles just needed to take care of the ball and make free throws. Instead, the Beavers forced an errant pass and Kam’Ron Gore converted a three-point play to give Bluefield a 51-49 lead.

The Beavers went on to win 53-49 and sweep the season series with the Flying Eagles.

Redfern scored a game-high 20 points. Gore led Bluefield with 17 points.

