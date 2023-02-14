Bluefield State University has “Love Yourself” health event

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State had their “Love Yourself” health event on Tuesday. While it’s over, all of the participating organizations are hoping for a lasting and positive impact on the health of those who attended. It starts with lifestyle, especially eating habits. Some of the nursing students share what they’ve learned about that.

“We try to get people to limit their sugar and salt intake and encourage more proteins and dairies and grains. Just some of the stuff that MyPlate focuses on,” said Kasadee Ferguson.

“We just really need to let people know what they should build their plate with. We have really good resources like MyPlate. You can look at them on the internet and there’s five food groups. Proteins, fruits, vegetables. There’s some things to avoid,” said Kira Christian.

Other groups in attendance focused on drug use and overdose prevention. The Quick Response Team for Monroe and Summers County handed out the life saving drug narcan and they even showed people how to use it.

“It’s important because it saves lives. I don’t know the number of people who I’ve talked to while I’ve been doing this who their son, their daughter, their parents have overdosed. Having it out there gives those people a chance to continue to live,” said QRT Coordinator, Burton Pizzino.

“It takes so very little to overdose. It’s about this much of fentanyl that if we’re not in active addiction, we touch that get it near our nose or mouth. We can overdose and fentanyl can kill within five minutes. It shuts the respiratory system down. Carfentanil is less than a grain of salt. That can kill you even quicker,” said Wilimena Jones with Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center.

Bluefield, West Virginia police were also participants, sharing their expertise about firearm safety.

“The main thing is your normal firearm safety stuff. Always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction. Know the firearm that you’re going to be handling or shooting whether it has a safety or doesn’t have a safety. How it loads, how it unloads, those things. Always consider every gun loaded,” said Detective Lieutenant Kenneth Adams.

This event also featured COVID testing, hearing screenings and assistance with insurance enrollment.

