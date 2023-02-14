Animationland makes stop at Youth Museum at Southern West Virginia

Animationland
Animationland(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia debuted its first exhibit of 2023 on Feb. 7. It’s called Animationland and lets kids explore the history and inner workings of animation.

The colorful exhibit is on loan from the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI). According to the museum, it “focuses on the basics of animation process using interactive features” from planning to drawing, sound effects and more.

“This is just a way for kids to understand that there is not just art in animation,” said Leslie Gray Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley. “There’s so much science and technology that goes along with it as well.”

Animationland will be at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia until September 1 to accommodate for school tour season and summer. Admission is $5 for those aged four and older. Currently, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but they will extend to seven days a week in April.

The Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia sits adjacent to the Exhibition Coal Mine. For more information, call 304-252-3730.

