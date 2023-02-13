Very warm temperatures on the way this week.

A special weather statement is in effect the western counties in our area. Dry conditions are expected through 6 PM, so it will lead to increased fire danger. Open burning of any kind will be considered extremely dangerous at this time.

A Fire Danger Statement has been issued. (WVVA WEATHER)

For the rest of the night, we are looking at temperatures to dip down to around freezing. Any leftover snow or rain on the ground could makes things a little slick, so be careful again tonight as the temperatures drop. Otherwise, we will be mostly clear, which will make temperatures drop further. Winds will be a little breezy at times as well.

Tonight will be dry (WVVA WEATHER)

Valentine’s Day is looking to be another dry one. Temperatures will start out in the 30s but quickly warm up into the upper 50s. As the sun sets, clouds will begin to roll in, and the wind will pick up as well. We could see a few showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Clouds pick up through the afternoon tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Highs through the middle of the week will be reaching into the low 60s as we see a system moving though. We could see some heavy rain with it as well. Temperatures look to be back in the 40s by the weekend, but warm back up after that.

