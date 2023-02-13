Temperatures are on the rise this week

After a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow fell yesterday, roads are ICY across our region this morning as temperatures are starting off in the 20s and low 30s. We are also dealing with some areas of dense fog especially across portions of Tazewell and Buchanan counties. Use caution while traveling this morning! Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing clouds throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

Decreasing clouds are expected throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 40s and 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will drop down to around freezing overnight.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A warm front will lift through our region tomorrow allowing for temperatures to top off in the 50s and low 60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out tomorrow afternoon, but most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow with high temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Even warmer conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures reach the 60s both days. A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing a better chance of rain which could be heavy at times.

A cold front will bring rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder to the region on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Colder conditions are expected behind that front on Friday. If we can get cold enough quick enough, we could see some flakes mixing in on Friday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.