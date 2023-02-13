Sports bar with nearly a century’s worth of history reopens in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Sportsman Tavern on Edgar Avenue is no stranger to the Ronceverte community. It opened in the 1930s, only closing for short periods of time as it switched between owners.

Dan Withrow is the tavern’s newest owner alongside his business partner, Mark Trent. They believe this history makes the Sportsman one of the oldest, continuous sports bars in the state and hope that legacy will make them stand out among the rest.

“We kind of knew when we started this project that a lot of our success would be related to the history of the facility,” Withrow explained. “There’s not a lot of business anywhere, and particularly not in West Virginia, that, you know, can stake the claim that they’re much more than a hundred years.”

Withrow approached Trent about owning and renovating the Sportsman in 2019.

“I think we just shook hands right there,” Trent shared. “Actually, we shook hands at the bar.”

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans for a few years; however, the pair finally sealed the deal in July of 2022.

The space needed work, including updated plumbing and lighting, but Trent says a larger priority was filling the bar with memories of Ronceverte’s past. This includes windows from the old school, the town’s only spotlight from the 70s, a canoe from around the time the building was built and more.

“We want to look forward, but we also want to look back and remember what was here ‘cause there’s a lot of old pictures of town where you see these beautiful structures that were once here,” said Trent. “We just kinda want to remember some of that stuff.”

But while the Sportsman is rooted in history, Withrow and Trent say it is also giving them an opportunity to create a bright future for their town.

“Probably one of the key components for us doing this project was to really set an example to tell people, ‘Come look what we’ve done,’ and this I really feel is going to be a catalyst for the future of Ronceverte,” Withrow stated.

“We’re really hoping to be sort of a community center and a place where people can come and hang out with their friends but not just be a bar,” Trent added. “We want to be more than a bar and that’s our goal.”

The Sportsman Tavern already has plans to be involved in upcoming festivals and events in Ronceverte.

The bar is currently open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. They offer beer, wines, sodas and snacks but hope to expand to a full menu in the near future.

