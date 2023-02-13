Snowplows fight against winter weather in Bluefield

Snowplow drivers brave the conditions to keep the roads safe.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Winter weather is in full blast, making roads dangerous. However, the City of Bluefield is fighting back. Snowplows are hard at work clearing snow and laying down a mixture of salt and gravel. They are working long hours in dangerous conditions, but they say it’s necessary to keep the community safe.

“Someone’s got to do it. We’ve got to keep the roads as clear as we can. We have about 109 miles we got to cover with five trucks so it’s... it’s pretty difficult. We run two shifts for... twelve hours a piece,” says Craige Strahm, the Deputy Director of Public Works and driver of one of the plows.

Strahm asks drivers to use extra caution around the snowplows and to watch for the salt and gravel being thrown.

