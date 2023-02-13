National Donor Day: giving the gift of life

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - February 14 is Valentine’s Day, but it’s also National Donor Day. It’s a day dedicated to raising awareness about organ donation. Every 10 mins., someone finds out they need a life-saving organ transplant, and there are more than 100,000 people in the U.S. waiting for one. Nearly 17 people die each die, according to the Center for Organi Recovery and Education or CORE.

CORE is encouraging everyone to observe the day by becoming a donor.

“It’s also a time to recognize loved ones who have given the gift of organ or tissue donation, have received a transplant, or are currently waiting for one, said Susan Stuart, CEO of CORE.

Anyone can register as an organ and tissue donor, regardless of health or age.

To register in West Virginia, go here. To register in Virginia, go here. To learn more about CORE, go here.

More information about CORE:

“The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) is one of 56 federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States, serving more than five million people in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, New York. CORE coordinates the recovery and matching of organs, tissues and corneas for transplant within our service region and works tirelessly to create a culture of donation within the hospitals and communities we serve.

CORE’s mission is to Save and Heal lives through donation, ultimately ending the deaths of those on the transplant waiting list, while maintaining integrity for the donation process, dignity for the donors, and compassion for their families. CORE is a winner of the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, a presidential-level award that recognizes non-profits for their innovation and excellence. For more information, visit www.core.org or call 1-800-DONORS-7.”

