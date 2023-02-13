Mr. Sparky Spotlight: the importance of surge protectors

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -In this week’s edition of Mr. Sparky Spotlight, WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviewed Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mr. Sparky of Southern West Virginia.

They spoke about the services they offer for your home, including installing surge protectors. The devices help protect your electrical items that are plugged if too much electricity enters your home due to lightning or other issues.

If you encounter emergency electrical problems, technicians are on call 24/7. You can call Mr. Sparky of Southern West Virginia at 304-355-5200.

