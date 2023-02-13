In Focus: ‘Winter Warmer’ event returning to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an event in Bluefield, Winter Warmer, is returning. On the Sun. Feb. 12 edition of In Focus, WVVA featured two volunteers involved with Winter Warmer.

The Bluefield Beautification Commission is hosting the ‘Winter Warmer’ event at the Bluefield Arts Center. It’s happening on Sat. Feb. 25 from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door and $75 per couple (or two people together).

It will feature live music from the band Dark Matters out of Greenbrier County, beer selection from local and regional breweries including Sophisticated Hound in Princeton, Weathered Ground Brewery in Ghent, Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville and Big Timber Brewery in Elkins. There will be buffet-style food provided by David’s Downtown.

To learn more about the event and to purchase a ticket, go here.

This is a fundraiser for the Bluefield Beautification Commission, a non-profit which aims to make Bluefield look nice. It also puts on other events every year too, including Oktoberfest at Bluefield City Park. To learn more, go here. To watch a preview interview of this segment, go here.

