Combating rising egg prices with raising chickens

Tazewell man gives advise for first-time chicken farmers
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -With the rising cost of eggs, a Tazewell man is encouraging others to take up chicken farming. Aaron Roberts started raising chickens fifteen years ago and now he’s “laid” out some tips for those wanting to get started. For a small family wanting fresh eggs, he recommends starting with five chickens. He says it doesn’t take a lot to raise chickens, which makes them great for beginners.

“The beauty of it is, you don’t need a lot of room, anybody can raise them, and it works great for your backyard. They don’t require a lot of room, and they require very little feed, most of us can feed them on our kitchen scraps,” says Roberts, “Honestly, they’re the easiest animal we have to raise.”

Roberts adds, the biggest challenge to raising chickens is trying to “outfox” the wild animals with the taste for poultry such as skunks, raccoons, foxes, and more. He recommends buying or building a secure enclosure which he says is often enough keep them safe from the “foul” predators.

