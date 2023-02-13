Be My Valentine: Greenbrier Valley Theatre to host Valentine’s Day fundraiser

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tomorrow, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day and one theater in Greenbrier County is giving you the chance to enjoy a romantic dinner with a loved one while supporting the local arts.

The event is called “Be My Valentine” and it will be held at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) in Lewisburg at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tickets are still available for $50 each. Those sales on top of proceeds from various silent auction items donated by local businesses will go toward maintaining the theater’s programming.

Those at GVT say receiving this support from their community is crucial to the role they play in the area.

“We could not do what we do here without the community, not only organizations downtown, but just people coming out,” said Josh Lapping, Marketing and Communications Director for GVT. “They really are our lifeline.”

Tuesday’s dinner event will feature an open bar and live entertainment. GVT will also be offering free, on-site childcare for kids four and older, so nobody has to miss out on the evening.

Click here for tickets.

